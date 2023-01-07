17,773 Shares in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $280.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.