2,823 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.71.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

