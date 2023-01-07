29,761 Shares in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of YYY stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

