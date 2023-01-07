327 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

