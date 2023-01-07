3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $129.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3M Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,598,000 after buying an additional 668,227 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

