4,191 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

