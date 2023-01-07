43,891 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $92.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

