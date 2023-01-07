4J Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

