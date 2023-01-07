4J Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.