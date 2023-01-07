560 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,470,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NYSE DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

