6,477 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,477 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.