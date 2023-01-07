7,429 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

MRK opened at $114.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

