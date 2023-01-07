7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $70.45 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00025650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $70.45 million and $34,472.88 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.35998432 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,509.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

