Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

