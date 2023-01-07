Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,471 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

