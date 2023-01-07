Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,977 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

