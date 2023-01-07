Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AKR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

