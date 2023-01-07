Ace Cash (ACEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $792.72

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and approximately $792.72 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00431940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.01680952 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,169.63 or 0.30508758 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24940512 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $781.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.