Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE AYI opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

