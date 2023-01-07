ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

