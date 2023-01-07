Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.38) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AF stock opened at €1.37 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.34.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

