AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

