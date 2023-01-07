AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

