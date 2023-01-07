AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after acquiring an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,704,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

