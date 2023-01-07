AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $38.73 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 67,340 shares worth $3,016,296. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

