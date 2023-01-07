Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

