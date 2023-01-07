Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

