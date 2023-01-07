Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.
