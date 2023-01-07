Albion Financial Group UT Has $544,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

