Aleph Zero 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.31 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $162.40 million and $1.31 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 193,066,399 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

