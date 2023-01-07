Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $567.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

