ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ALPEK Price Performance
ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.37.
About ALPEK
