Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.19 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and $865,011.78 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.01558434 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008332 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018396 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033862 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.01777019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

