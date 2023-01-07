AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

ALA opened at C$23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.12.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

