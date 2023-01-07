Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altus Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altus Power by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

