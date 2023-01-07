Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

