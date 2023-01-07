American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

