American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
