American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 4.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

