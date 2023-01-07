Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

