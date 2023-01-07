Amp (AMP) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Amp has a total market cap of $116.49 million and $3.42 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amp has traded 4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431414 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.01674340 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.37 or 0.30471600 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
