Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after buying an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

