Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Amyris Price Performance

Amyris stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at $220,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 54.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,517,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 532,941 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

