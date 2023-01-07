Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $120.60

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.