Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $120.60

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
Fiserv Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.