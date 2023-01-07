Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $19.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.