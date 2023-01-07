Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $63.06

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.73 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

