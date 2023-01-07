Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVXL. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.69. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

