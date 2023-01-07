Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,764.7% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

