Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,351,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.45 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

