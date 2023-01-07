Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 176 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

