Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,053 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

